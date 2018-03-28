ADM carries out inspection campaign on satellite dishes

The Abu Dhabi City Municipality, ADM, has carried out an inspection and an awareness campaign through the City Centre Municipality, aimed at removing outlawed satellite dishes on the rooftops and balconies. The step is part of ADM’s efforts to protect the city's public appearance, the environment, and provide safety and security standards for all.

During the campaign, the municipality has served 22 warnings to violators of dishes installation stipulations. It also called them to remove all irregularities and to have 1-4 central system satellite dishes to meet the requirement of residents.

The Abu Dhabi City Municipality said that the campaign is under the Law No. 02 of 2012 on preserving the appearance of the city, general health and public tranquillity in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. It is also part of the ongoing campaigns in all areas of Abu Dhabi City to monitor and control irregularities.

The campaign aims at controlling this phenomenon and raising public awareness about the negative consequences of randomly installing satellite dishes which distort the aesthetic appearance of the city, causing visual pollution, and obstructing the periodic maintenance required for the buildings.

The municipality called upon community members to collaborate with its strategic partners in improving the appearance of the city, and eliminating all forms of pollutions. It also urged them to comply with the provisions of the law and its executive regulations regarding satellite dishes.

Malpractices considered as offences by the Law No. 2 of 2012 include installing more than four satellite dishes on the rooftop of a building, installing satellite dishes on balconies in all types of buildings, installing satellite dishes on rooftop walls and garden walls, and hanging connecting cables on building facades.