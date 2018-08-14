ADM replaces 4,096 speed control panels in Abu Dhabi

By Wam

The Abu Dhabi City Municipality has completed replacing 4,096 speed control panels in Abu Dhabi roads in a record time.

ADM has carried out the project with the support of Abu Dhabi Police.

The project comes as part of the new law regarding canceling the speed buffer which was effective on Sunday.

Ahmed Mahfouz Baabid, Head of ADM's Infrastructure Development team, said that the municipality replaced 4,096 speed control panels to determine the speed limit according to the new law in Abu Dhabi, pointing out that the procedure implementation took one day only.

The municipality affirmed its keenness in strengthening cooperation relations and joint efforts with different national institutions, including Abu Dhabi Police to benefit the community. ADM expressed its thanks and appreciation to Abu Dhabi Police traffic Patrol for its logistical support.

Baabid said that all traffic signs that determine the speed limit within the geographical area of ADM in the city has been replaced with new plates according to the new buffer speed.