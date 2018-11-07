ADM seizes 8,958 cosmetics, inspects 263 commercial establishments

By Wam

The Public Health Division, Abu Dhabi City Municipality, ADM, has undertaken an inspection and awareness campaign for five days, targeting prohibited items sold in the market, which do not conform to health standards and safety requirements for the consumer.

The campaign aimed at educating and informing shop owners about the directives needs to be observed as regards the selling of items related to health and safety of consumers such as cosmetics and all others. The campaign also aimed at confiscating the prohibited substances to protect community members against the negative effects on public health.

The inspection campaign covered more than 263 commercial establishments in and outside Abu Dhabi Island. It resulted in the confiscation of 8,958 prohibited items and issuing of 263 warnings to commercial establishments violating the standards of safety of the community.

The confiscated items are mostly cosmetics, whitening and medical creams, in addition to other prohibited items incompatible with the traditions and customs and public morals of the community. The municipality highlighted the need for caution and prudence when visiting unauthorised sellers that offer such harmful items. It urged the public to buy these items from known agencies that comply with public health standards.

The organising of such campaigns stems from the commitment of the Department of Urban Planning and Municipalities - Abu Dhabi City Municipality, to apply the health requirements in all entities that deal directly with community members. The campaign also falls under the municipality plan to apply health requirements to the commercial sector, including shops that sell cosmetics, in a move that targets conforming the implementation of the applicable health standards in Abu Dhabi.