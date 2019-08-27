ADNEC gears up for busy season ahead

By Wam

The Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company, ADNEC, today released its events calendar for the upcoming season in 2019.

ADNEC, the emirate’s premier event venue, and the Al Ain Convention Centre, AACC, are gearing up to host world-class exhibitions, conferences and events in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Group CEO of ADNEC, said, "As ADNEC pursues a strategy that focuses on diversifying its events portfolio, the continued readiness of our facilities and offerings is a matter of paramount importance for ADNEC to keep up with the evolving needs of the industry and the increasing number of events and visitors during one of the busiest seasons in our calendar."

Some of the leading events ADNEC will host in the second half of 2019 include the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition 2019 that will run from 27th to 31st August 2019.

From 2nd to 4th September, ADNEC will host the EuroTier Middle East, while the 24th World Energy Congress under the theme, 'Energy for Prosperity', will be held from 9th to 12th September, under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

ADNEC will also host the CPhI Middle East and Africa 2019 exhibition from16th to 18th September, and for the first time in the Middle East, the company will welcome the World of Nickelodeon from 19th to 21st September. The venue will also host the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards on 20th September.

The 79th FIP World Congress of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences will run at ADNEC from 22th to 26th September, while Heritage Middle East will take place from 30th September to 2nd October.

ADNEC will host the 26th World Road Congress under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, from 6th to 10th October.

The second edition of the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show is set to take place from 16th to 19th October at the ADNEC Marina waterfront, while the company is set to draw crowds of gaming enthusiasts to Abu Dhabi for the Middle East Games Con from 24th to 26th October.

The IB Global Conference, the largest annual gathering of the International Baccalaureate community, will also take place from 24th to 26th October.

The International Real Estate and Investment Show 2019 will take place at ADNEC from 30th October to 1st November, and on the same dates, the company will host Najah, the UAE’s leading higher education event.

From 9th to 11th December, ADNEC will host the 10th-anniversary edition of the SIAL Middle East, Abu Dhabi’s leading annual food, beverage and hospitality event.

The AACC will also be hosting important events in the second half of 2019, such as the Emirates Small and Medium Enterprise Exhibition, the 11th edition of the Al Ain Book Fair, and the Arabian Style Exhibition.