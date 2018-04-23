ADNEC preparations on track for inaugural edition of Abu Dhabi International Boat Show 2018

The Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC) has revealed its preparations for the hosting of the inaugural edition of the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show (ADIBS), which will be held from 17th to 20th October 2018, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre. The show is presented as a world class platform for UAE and international companies from the leisure marine and luxury yachting industry to showcase and demonstrate their latest products and services to a relevant and unique buying audience.

The four-day event is fully supported by the Abu Dhabi Government, the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism and Abu Dhabi Ports and will contribute to the expanding marine market in the UAE, which is currently worth over US$ 61 billion.

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, ADNEC Group Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are very keen to unveil the very first edition of ADIBS while the Middle East region continues to demonstrate thriving levels of activity in the Maritime and Yachting Industry. In line with this, we remain steadfast in our commitment to further utilise our key staff capabilities and wide expertise, best-in-class services and modern infrastructure in hosting this global marine event."

Organisers have reported that the marina corporate deck pontoons have seen extremely high levels of interest with 120% of the planned target already met and expansion plans underway to help meet rising demand. To date, the show has received an overwhelming response from companies and industry stakeholders, with over 100 international and local brands already confirming their participation in the pioneering edition.

The first edition of ADIBS will see participation from leading local and international marine sector companies and brands, including Al Suwaidi Marine, ART Marine, Azimut Yachts, Bayliner, Abu Dhabi Ship Building, and Al Marakeb Boats.

Among the sponsors and partners of ADIBS are the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism, Abu Dhabi Ports, Abu Dhabi Sailing Academy, Al Suwaidi Marine, Mercedes - Emirates Motor Company, Integro, The Captain’s Club, Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), Jalboot, Delma Marine, Marine Concept, Hydro Water Sports, Greenline Yacht Interiors and Emirates Palace Hotel.

The show is organised and hosted at ADNEC, an award-winning government organisation for conducting events with 5-star amenities and its own accessible marina located on-site, making it the perfect location for a boat show. Abu Dhabi boasts 400 kilometres of coastline and over 200 islands to be explored.