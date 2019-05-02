ADNOC celebrates new Imperial Era in Japan

By Wam

The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) on Wednesday celebrated the new Japanese Era, known as Reiwa, displaying images on the facade of its headquarters to mark the new era.

ADNOC is a reliable partner in meeting the energy needs of Japan, and has a long history of mutually beneficial strategic partnerships with Japanese oil and gas companies that span over four decades and cover the entire oil and gas value chain.

The UAE is the second largest exporter of crude oil to Japan, with strong bilateral economic relations dating back to 1962 when the first shipment of UAE crude oil was exported from Umm al-Shaif offshore field in Abu Dhabi to Japan.