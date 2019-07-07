ADNOC Distribution announces free assisted fueling for July, August

By WAM

ADNOC Distribution today launched its ‘Hello Summer’ campaign offering ADNOC Wallet customers free assisted fueling between 11 am to 5 pm in July and August.

Customers not using ADNOC Wallet will also be able to enjoy the same free service for July and can sign-up to take advantage of the offer in August too, the company announced today.

Through ADNOC Wallet customers can pay securely for their fuel at any ADNOC Distribution service station. They simply top-up their ADNOC Wallet with credit and can then pay using their Emirates ID or other tokens at the pump. Available through the ADNOC Dist. app, and the ADNOC Distribution website, the ADNOC Wallet can also be used to pay for car wash, ADNOC Lube and C-Store purchases.

For added convenience, ADNOC Wallet account holders can also nominate multiple beneficiaries who can use their account. The account holder simply nominates individual beneficiaries – say their spouse, children or driver, and register each of their Emirates ID as the payment token. Each beneficiary can then easily refuel and simply present their Emirates ID at the pump to pay for their fuel and the fee will be taken from the account holder’s Wallet account.

ADNOC Distribution Acting CEO, Saeed Mubarak Al Rashdi, commented, "We are always looking for ways to engage our customers and exceed their expectations; whether they visit our forecourt, enjoy our enhanced retail offering or take advantage of one of our world-class payment technologies like ADNOC Wallet, we want it to be the best experience every time. Our ‘Hello Summer’ campaign makes refuelling during the hottest part of the day more comfortable for our ADNOC Wallet customers in July and August. I am also very pleased to announce the inclusion of all customers in the promotion during the month of July. This campaign allows customers to take the opportunity to sign-up with ADNOC Wallet and enjoy the benefits in August too."