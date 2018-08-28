ADNOC emphasises women’s fundamental role in delivering company’s 2030 Growth Strategy

By Wam

The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), in celebration of the 4th annual Emirati Women’s Day – and its theme of ''Women on the Course of Zayed'' - reaffirmed its commitment to empower women, drive gender diversity and promote inclusivity in the oil and gas sector as part of its 2030 growth strategy, focused on People, Profitability, Performance and Efficiency.

Speaking at one of the company’s Emirati Women’s Day events, Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of State and ADNOC Group CEO, highlighted the support of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the Mother of the Nation – and that of the UAE Leadership – to encourage women to be key partners in the development and prosperity of the nation. Dr. Sultan Al Jaber was joined by several special guests, including Dr. Maitha Bint Salem Al Shamsi, UAE Minister of State, as well as ADNOC senior management and more than 500 men and women across the company’s operations.

Dr. Sultan Al Jaber said: "The ADNOC Group is proud to recognise Emirati Women’s Day and celebrate our female colleagues and the roles they play in UAE society and at ADNOC. Emirati women work across all aspects of ADNOC’s operations, from corporate offices to remote fields. Their achievements serve as testament to the unwavering efforts of our nation’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, whose vision was to support and empower women.'' "Sheikh Zayed’s vision has also been reinforced by our nation’s vision for growth and prosperity. As a primary economic driver of the UAE, we will continue to enable our female colleagues to grow, develop and excel in their careers with the ADNOC Group, and we will always support and empower their success," he added.

As part of ADNOC’s Emirati Women’s Day celebrations, the company hosted several events, all of which were focused on women’s empowerment, gender diversity and inclusivity.

Dr. Maitha Al Shamsi delivered a special address at ADNOC’s event, stating, "The UAE paints a beautiful picture of what it means to be a cohesive and cooperative society. By embracing the spirit of responsibility, our nation continues to enhance the prominent role women play in society and the contributions they make in their respective fields – whether it is scientific, cultural, economic, political or social. I commend our wise leadership’s steadfast support of women’s advancement, and I applaud ADNOC in their appointment of two Emirati women as acting CEOs. This not only promotes gender diversity within the company’s senior ranks, but reflects its commitment to achieving the goals of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), which includes expanding female participation in the oil and gas sector."

The event was also an opportunity to highlight the three key pledges ADNOC made in 2016 on Emirati Women’s Day: By 2020, (1) appoint at least one female CEO at one of its Group Companies; (2) ensure 15 percent of its senior managers are women; and (3) increase the number of new Emirati women recruits to 30 percent.

The company continues to make strong and steady progress against these important pledges. In April 2018, ADNOC appointed its first two female acting CEOs – Fatema Al Nuaimi, Acting CEO of ADNOC LNG and Chairperson of the ADNOC Women’s Committee, and Tayba Al Hashemi, Acting CEO of Al Yasat Petroleum – both of whom participated in a ‘fireside chat’ at the company’s event to discuss how ADNOC has empowered their, and their colleagues’, career success. As further indication of ADNOC’s progress against its pledges, 13 percent of the company’s senior managers are women, with the company well-positioned to achieve its 15 percent goal by 2020. Strong headway continues to be made in the company’s recruitment efforts, as well, with Emirati women increasingly filling critical roles, especially in technical operations such as Al Rumaitha oil field.

ADNOC’s event programming also included remarks by Talal Al Hashemi, National Director of Special Olympics UAE, who introduced an inspiring discussion with three People of Determination, all of whom shared their personal stories about overcoming adversity and discussed what the UAE and ADNOC – as partner and main sponsor of World Games 2019 – have done to create a culture of inclusivity nation-wide. The events concluded with live-streamed interviews with three female engineers working at ADNOC Onshore and Offshore operations, on Al Rumaitha oil field and Das Island.

In closing, Dr. Sultan Al Jaber said: "Women have long-played a critical role in the growth and prosperity of the UAE, and they will continue to for decades to come. While our nation’s trajectory of economic and social progress is recognised around the world, I encourage our Emirati women to continue forging ahead, strive for personal and professional success and walk proudly as ‘Women on the Course of Zayed’ – inspired and guided by the wisdom of Sheikha Fatima, the Mother of the Nation."

The entirety of ADNOC’s programming honored the late Sheikh Zayed’s legacy and his vision for a more empowered, diverse and inclusive UAE.