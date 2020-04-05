ADNOC Oasis convenience stores reduce prices of home essentials

By WAM

ADNOC Distribution has launched a dedicated essentials shelf containing all home necessities and supplies in one place. Customers will now be able to shop for day-to-day essentials and food supplies such as milk, rice, sugar, salt and flour for discounted, competitive pricing at select ADNOC Oasis convenience stores.

"We realise that in these challenging times, customers want access to their daily necessities in the easiest and safest way possible," said Ahmed Al Shamsi, Acting Chief Executive Officer, ADNOC Distribution.

"We have created a convenient shopping experience that allows customers to pick up the important products that they may need when conducting their essential journeys. All of our stores will be replenished daily."

