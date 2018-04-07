ADP communicates with Philippines community in national language

The Abu Dhabi Police GHQ, ADP, has begun to communicate with the Philippines community residing in the UAE in the national language, Filipino, via various social media platforms.

This latest move by Abu Dhabi Police is part of its initiatives to communicate with the UAE's diverse community about its services and activities. ADP currently disperses information in Arabic, English, French and Urdu.

Major Ahmed Jumaa Al Kaabi, Director of the Corporate Reputation Centre at ADP, said that this step aims to disseminate educational and awareness messages and campaigns to large segments of the UAE population. He noted that other languages would also be introduced in the near future.

Al Kaabi emphasised ADP's objectives to communicate with all sectors of society via appropriate channels and means to ensure access to up-to-date and accurate information for the UAE community.