ADP, CPIB discuss cooperation in Singapore

By Wam

The Abu Dhabi Police, ADP, and the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau, CPIB, in Singapore discussed ways of enhancing their cooperation and coordination.

Their discussion took place during the visit of an ADP delegation, led by Colonel Mattar Muadhad Al Muhairi, Director of the ADP Anti-Corruption Department, to Singapore.

Al Muhairi highlighted the importance of the visit to reinforcing international security, as well as exchanging knowledge and expertise between the two sides.

The bureau welcomed the visit while praising the ADP’s achievements, which have made it one of the world’s leading security authorities.