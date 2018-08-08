ADP launches training programmes to protect children from car accidents

By Wam

The Abu Dhabi Police, ADP, has launched several training courses for the employees of the Traffic and Patrols Directorate at the Central Operations Sector in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra, in cooperation with the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi, which aim to protect children from car accidents.

The programmes include theoretical and practical training on the correct use of seat belts and the correct specifications for child seats for children aged four years and below, as well as the international standards related to security seats in vehicles for children under 12.

Lt. Colonel Salah Abdullah Al Humairi, Deputy Director of Abu Dhabi Traffic Department and general supervisor of the initiative, said that the training course carried out by the department is part of its efforts to implement preventive measures and protect children from accidents.

Dr. Omniyat Al Hajri, Director of Public Health Division at the Department of Health Abu Dhabi, highlighted the department’s keenness to ensure the safety of children and launch initiatives that aim to maintain their health in a safe environment.

The event discussed the main causes of child mortality for those under 14 years of age during traffic accidents, including not using safety seats, excess speeds, lack of attention, and the use of phones while driving.

The training courses were implemented under the supervision of trainers from the Health Department and the Safe Kids Worldwide.