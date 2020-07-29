ADP warns families of risks of leaving children unattended in swimming pools

By WAM

The Abu Dhabi Police, ADP, warned families of the risks of leaving children unattended in swimming pools, stressing the importance of monitoring them to avoid drowning accidents.

The ADP also noted that negligence is a key factor in the prevalence of accidents involving children while pointing out that the majority of drowning accidents involving children are caused by the negligence of their families who left them unattended, as well as the fact that they cannot swim and the absence of barriers around swimming pools.

Leaving children under the age of three unattended in pools will expose them to the risk of drowning, the ADP added while highlighting the importance of wearing swimming gear and supplying children with floaters.

Drowning accidents involving children in pools are among the main causes of psychological trauma for parents and families, the ADP further added while encouraging everyone to follow relevant safety instructions, and stressing the importance of installing stairs with metal handles in swimming pools.

