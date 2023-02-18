ADU concludes 1st edition of its STEAM competition

By WAM

In line with its efforts to foster a cultivated learning environment for students, Abu Dhabi University (ADU), concluded the first edition of its Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM) competition in conjunction with the UAE’s innovation month.

With 42 participating schools from across the public and private sectors, over 500 students partook in the competition where the top three winners were awarded trophies and monetary prizes of up to AED 32,000.

With a focus on high-school students, the competition seeks to empower self-defined social innovators from across various academic disciplines to develop ventures and present solutions beyond traditional business development methodologies.

The competition presented students with real-world STEAM questions in the fields, including science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics.

Through this event, ADU aims to encourage young people to pursue careers in STEAM fields and inspire them to continue learning and innovating.

Commenting on the occasion, Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of Abu Dhabi University (ADU), said: “The STEAM educational approach is one of the strongest factors shaping the academic landscape today. It’s thrilling to learn that high-school students have an appetite to engage with innovative learning activities outside of the typical classroom, and this is what ADU’s STEAM competition is for. In line with the university’s efforts to promote youth development and educational opportunities, in this edition of the competition we’ve upgraded the challenge to include arts as a key component to solutions designed by students. Through similar activations, we seek to present prospect students with an early dive-in into the higher educational world and best prepare them for the next step in their academic journey. We congratulate the winners for the innovative mechanisms presented in their solutions and all participants for investing time and effort which will produce ample returns.”

Dr. Ray O. Johnson, CEO, Technology Innovation Institute and ASPIRE, said: “Today’s students in the fields of science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics (STEAM) will be the driving force in shaping our future world. There has never been a more exciting time to study and pursue a career in STEAM related subjects. We are delighted to partner with Abu Dhabi University’s 1st STEAM Competition for 11th and 12th grade students in the emirate. As the applied research pillar of Abu Dhabi’s Advanced Technology Research Council, the Technology Innovation Institute wants to identify and fast-track STEM talent into thriving R&D careers. Doing so is central to our mandate, and it is a key part of building the UAE as a global hub for talent. Our research centres offer a stimulating environment for young innovators, as they help develop sovereign capabilities for the country. This is an exciting time to consider careers in R&D and contribute to the UAE’s knowledge economy.”

Segmented into groups of three, a total of four schools made it to the final stage where the teams competed on the last day to build a bridge using an application.

Awarded in the first place, Al Jahili Public School received a certificate and monetary prize of AED 15,000 for their outstanding performance. In second place, Al Ain Juniors School was awarded with AED 10,000 and in third place came Al Dar Private School and was rewarded with AED 7,000.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.