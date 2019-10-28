Advertisement: The Oberoi, Dubai Celebrates Six-Year Anniversary with prizes!

By Staff

The Oberoi, Dubai is celebrating its 6th anniversary in November 2019. It’s a contemporary luxury hotel embodying height, light and space.

Featuring high ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows, the 252 rooms and suites offer views of the hotel’s azure pool, Dubai’s skyline or the Burj Khalifa.

The Oberoi Group’s first property in the UAE is known for bringing Oberoi Hotels & Resorts’ warm, caring and personalised service to the country.

To mark its momentous six years of opening, it is giving guests even more reasons to celebrate this milestone by launching a special Six-Year Anniversary Packages.

Guests who will avail this anniversary package by booking before 30th November for applicable stays between 01st November 2019 to 31st March 2020 will enter a draw to win an exclusive experience at The Oberoi, Dubai.

Prize-winners will be announced on 1st January 2020 with a chance to win one of the below Oberoi Experiences:

• Sea Food and BBQ night experience for Six guests at Nine7One on Thursday evening

• Sundowner brunch experience for Six guests at Nine7One on Friday evening

• The Oberoi Spa experience with 60-minute signature massage for two guests

• Six-course dinner for two people paired with wines at Ananta by Chef Saneesh Varghese

To enter the draw, qualified individual room or suite bookings must be made through : https://www.oberoihotels.com/hotels-in-dubai/special-offers/birthday-offer/ or via GDS through a preferred travel professional.

Full contest details can be viewed online: https://www.oberoihotels.com/hotels-in-dubai/special-offers/birthday-offer/ Prize-winners will be notified on the 01st December 2019 by e-mail and/or phone, using the contact information given at the time of booking. Contest ends on 30th November, 2019; stays must be completed by 31st March 2020.