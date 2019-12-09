AED100 million for development of Saih Shuaib-Al Faya Road 'E75'

By WAM

The Integrated Transport Centre, ITC, in Abu Dhabi and the Abu Dhabi General Services Company, Musanada, have started the traffic development project at Saih Shuaib-Al Faya Road (E75) to a dual carriageway from Mohammed bin Rashed Road intersection (E311) to Emirates Road intersection (E611) with a cost of AED100 million.

ITC stated that the implementation of the project comes within its keenness to achieve the objectives of Abu Dhabi Plan to provide a sustainable infrastructure. It pointed out that the project will increase the efficiency of the road and facilitate the traffic and transport of goods to and from Abu Dhabi City. Al Faya-Saih Shuaib Road (E75) is one of the main trucks roads between Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.

ITC and Musanada said that more than 100 workers, engineers and consultants cooperated to complete the project and deliver it in mid-2020, just before the launch of the Expo 2020 Dubai on 20th October, 2020. The project will serve the increasing movement of trucks during the hosting of the event by accommodating and facilitating the traffic and raising the efficiency of traffic safety.

The Project includes the implementation of a dual carriageway with a centre median, in addition to the development of the intersection on (E611) road, through the implementation of an under pass, and the extension of the existing tunnel to allow traffic in both directions separately.

Additionally, the project includes an extension of a camel crossing tunnel under pass, and removing the existing roundabout at Al Ghadeer area, and constructing a new roundabout to provide access and connectivity with the existing Al Ghadeer area and for future plans in the area. In addition to the development of road lighting network and the establishment of storm water drainage system.

Musanada stated that it is committed to the environmental sustainability requirements of the facilities, services and procedures through the use of recycled materials in the pavement, and use of materials to strengthen the pavement layers and reduce the size of asphalt, in accordance with the highest international standards.