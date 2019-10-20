AED687 million Emirati housing project opens in Al Ain

By WAM

H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has inaugurated the Al Hayer residential project in Al Ain City.

The AED687 million project includes 300 residential villas were built with typologies of Emirati housing in mind and designed around an ‘Emirati neighbourhood’ concept that meets the needs of Emirati families and reflects their local identity and culture. As well as reflecting traditional Emirati character, Al Hayer has incorporated sustainable practices in its design.

During the inauguration, Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed was briefed on all aspects and specifications of the project. The housing project was built by the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi General Services Company, Musanada. His Highness was shown the internal and external features of the project, and also visited one of the villas.

Each villa plot covers 2,025 square metres, including a build-up area of 500 square metres, and features a majlis for men, a majlis for women, three dining and living rooms, five bedrooms, and other utilities.

The design of Al Hayer Residential Project aims to balance the needs of modern and traditional Emirati homes, with privacy provided both inside and outside, while allowing space for walking between indoor and outdoor areas.

Space for commercial and social utilities, as well as other required infrastructure, has also been provided.

Sheikh Hazza directed for the main mosque at the Al Hayer complex to be named after the late Suhail bin Mubarak Al Ketbi. The 2,700 square metre mosque has the capacity for 1,071 worshipers.

During his tour, His Highness also visited Al Hayer Majlis, accompanied by several officials from Abu Dhabi Housing Authority and Musanada.

Sheikh Hazza expressed his happiness in meeting and speaking with the people of Al Hayer, reflecting the strong ties between UAE's leadership and its citizens.

The ‘Emirati Neighbourhood’ is a cohesive community concept, where families live with all the required amenities, including schools, mosques, shopping centres, entertainment and parks.

Jaber Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the Board of Abu Dhabi Housing Authority and Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, emphasised that the decision to provide well-built homes for Emirati families helps to strengthen social ties between communities.

Al Suwaidi reaffirmed that the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority is keen to develop more housing projects for the Emirati people, based on the Abu Dhabi Government strategy to implement the best international practices in the construction of government housing projects.