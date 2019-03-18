Afghan President visits Founder's Memorial

By WAM

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani visited the Founder's Memorial on Sunday, as part of his official visit to the UAE.

President Ghani was accompanied by Eissa Salem Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to Afghanistan.

Dr. Yousef Al Obaidli, Director General of the memorial, also accompanied the Afghan President and his delegation on a tour.

Al Obaidli briefed them about the legacy of UAE Founding Father Sheikh Zayed, which is manifested through the artwork Al Thuraya and the Heritage Park, rare recordings of Sheikh Zayed, as well as video footage that narrates his noble values and his inspiring legacy.