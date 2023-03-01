Ahmed bin Mohammed chairs Dubai Media Council meeting

By E247

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, Yestrday said that the media sector will play a vital role in achieving the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, launched recently by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to double the size of Dubai’s economy and consolidate its position as one of the world’s top three global cities over the next 10 years.

Speaking at a meeting of the Dubai Media Council, which he chaired, HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed said: “The media sector will be an important contributor to realising the ambitious economic targets set by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid totalling AED32 trillion over the next 10 years. By conveying an accurate picture of the sustainable development process and raising awareness of key initiatives and projects, the media will play a key role in enhancing Dubai’s growth.”

The meeting held today, in the presence of Her Excellency Mona Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council, discussed a number of topics related to the Council’s strategy to implement the leadership’s vision for both sustainable development and media growth. The meeting discussed the Council’s strategies to raise Dubai’s status as a hub for both leading global and regional media companies and a destination for creative talent and enterprises.

His Highness issued directives to launch the Dubai Media Pioneers, an initiative to honour individuals who have made pioneering contributions to the development of media in Dubai. The initiative seeks to recognise prominent media personalities and raise the visibility of their contributions so that the sector can benefit from their expertise. “We seek to celebrate distinguished media figures whose work has helped raise standards in the sector. Dubai’s leadership is keen to honour those who have made exceptional contributions to the development of our nation in various spheres,” His Highness said.

His Highness also issued directives to launch the Media Literacy Programme that seeks to raise benchmarks of quality, credibility and integrity in the media. The initiative is part of the Dubai Media Council’s efforts to address media industry challenges and turn them into growth opportunities, he said.

The meeting also reviewed the progress of a number of recently launched initiatives including #DubaiDestinations. The meeting discussed the outcomes of the #DubaiDestinations winter campaign that sought to weave together diverse narratives about what makes the emirate a unique place to explore in the season.

The meeting was also attended by members of the Dubai Media Council who included Hala Badri, Malek Al Malek, Abdullah Humaid Belhoul, Amal Ahmed bin Shabib, Issam Kazim, Mohammed Al Mulla, and Nehal Badri, Secretary General of the Council.

