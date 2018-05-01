Ahmed bin Mohammed opens Imam Al Sadiq Centre in Dubai

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation, today inaugurated the ‘Imam Al Sadiq Centre’ in Al Quoz area in Dubai.

His Highness toured the facility, accompanied by Ismail Al Abbasi, Chairman of the Board of Jaffaria Waqf Directorate, and members of the Board. The Centre houses two fully-equipped halls with a capacity of 2,400 people.

The Imam Al Sadiq Centre hosts various religious and community activities for a symbolic fee. The Centre includes a school with 14 classrooms devoted to the memorisation of Quran and religious studies.