Ahmed bin Saeed opens 26th Dubai International Boat Show

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, on Tuesday officially opened the 26th edition of the Dubai International Boat Show at its stunning temporary home at the mouth of the Dubai Canal in Jumeirah.

Held from 27th February to 3rd March at the Dubai Canal, next to the Dubai Ladies Club, the Middle East’s number one leisure marine and lifestyle event attracts thousands of boating and marine lifestyle enthusiasts. The annual show acts as a global platform for brands to showcase their products to potential clients from across the Middle East and beyond.

This year, UAE companies will be well represented by Gulf Craft, the largest superyacht builder in the Emirates, bringing a selection of its most stunning vessels to the Dubai International Boat Show, including the debut of its magnificent Majesty 140, among other launches.

Enata will also be showcasing its new UAE-built Foiler boat a flying yacht, which promises a super smooth ride on its hydrofoils to customers and visitors during the event.

Helal Almarri, Director-General of the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing and the Dubai World Trade Centre Authority, said, "The Dubai International Boat Show lives up to its standing as the leading maritime and marine leisure event in the region and will this year be enjoyed at its temporary new home on the Dubai Canal.

"Each year the event showcases the finest launches and latest advances in boating and marine technology by important companies from across the region and the world. As well as serving the Middle East’s growing maritime community, the Dubai International Boat Show introduces new audiences to the freedom, excitement, and joy a marine lifestyle can offer.

"Now in its 26th edition, the show has firmly established Dubai’s position as one of the world’s leading leisure marine destinations," he said.

As well as the hundreds of boats on show, the Dubai International Boat Show will feature a display of fly board stunts by extreme water sports athletes, Bo Krook and Manea Al Marzooqi. There will also be a demonstration by slackline walker, Alex Mason.

The Dive Middle East Exhibition, DMEX, will once again be co-located at the Dubai International Boat Show, with regular features including the Supercar Promenade, Marine Art Gallery, The Beach food, drinks and entertainment venue and the retail village also returning.