AI Office in collaboration with ADCB discuss AI and Blockchain future in banking

By WAM

The Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications Office in collaboration with Chainalysis, the leading company in providing blockchain data and analysis to governments, banks, and businesses worldwide, organised a training programme for Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank's (ADCB) employees and directors at the Coders HQ, as part of the National Programme for Coders initiatives.

Saqr Binghalib, Executive Director of the Artificial Intelligence Office, said that adopting advanced technology is a top priority in the UAE Government aiming to build a sustainable economy based on knowledge and innovation. These programmes align with the National Programme for Coders goals, to empower the government and private sector with digital tools and enhance the talents' educational environment.

Binghalib added that the programme aimed to build the capacities of the elite specialists on design solutions to ensure cyber security in various blockchain fields and enhance the readiness of talents to manage technology challenges with the best techniques.

The programme started with a workshop presented by Khalid Al Naeemi, Project Manager in the Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications Office, discussed the UAE National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence, one of the various strategies leading to the UAE centennial 2071, and the UAE Digital Economy Strategy aiming to involve them with the UAE’s visions in the digital field and the journey of success to make the UAE a leading country in AI and technology.

Chanalysis presented a workshop titled; “Future of Banking”, aiming to introduce a brief about blockchain and NFT, the future of blockchain in banking, and ways to enhance its techniques in the work models and utilisation in creating banking solutions. The workshop provides ADCB’s employees AI and blockchain experience by this programme which supports their capabilities and creates investment opportunities to develop the banking sector.

The programme discussed the benefits of enhancing security with decentralised technology to process financial transactions and regulate virtual assets. Participants went on a tour of Dubai Future Labs and The Museum of the Future at the end of the programme.

