Air Arabia operates repatriation flights for Emiratis stranded in Pakistan

By WAM

Air Arabia has announced that it operated new repatriation flights between Pakistan and UAE, carrying Emiratis back home free of charge.

Two special flights were operated between Lahore and Multan in Pakistan and Sharjah International Airport on April 24th-25th, the Sharjah-based airline said.

Air Arabia underlined its commitment to bring stranded UAE citizens back home as well as support requests to operate additional repatriation flights, stressing that it's working closely with UAE authorities in this regard.

The airline is currently operating a mix of special passenger and cargo flights to multiple destinations.

