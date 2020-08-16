Aisha Alabbar Art Gallery Presents: ‘Calm within the Chaos’

By Staff

The eruption of the current pandemic, known as COVID-19, stripped the world from itsfreedom, forcing for many to feel a sense of isolation, confusion and consistent

uncertainty.

Now, as we slowly attempt to return to normal, the reopening of Aisha Alabbar Art Gallery signifies the shift in regularity, beginning with embracing those who have felt lost during this disturbing time.

‘Calm within the Chaos’ embodies the light & positivity extracted from this challenging period, heightening emotions of humility, power and patience.

Combining a collection of multidisciplinary works that appear reflective of today’s social climate, the gallery highlights the sentiment of hope and unity, as this is needed now more than ever.

The Artists:

A special collection of seven renowned artists, including the owner, Aisha Alabbar, are showcasing their masterpieces at Aisha Alabbar Art Gallery:

Sundus Al Ibrahim, Najat Makki, and Mirielle Coti De Gelmini



Exhibiting for the First Time at the Gallery:

Khalid Shahin, Taline Balian, and Ranim Orouk



The Gallery:

Founded in Dubai in 2018, Aisha Alabbar Art Gallery is a multidisciplinary space that exhibits Art, Fashion, Cinema and all creative concepts.

It is a platform that establishes pioneering artists locally, as well as globally, that communicate their innovative techniques through a diverse range of artistic genres,

specifically focusing on the modern and contemporary subjects.

With ongoing Workshops that cover multiple creative disciplines, as well as regular meetups, talks and events, the gallery is truly a unique destination that seeks to submit an exclusive experience for each and every visitor.

It is also a space that values community and the perspectives of the individual; a place to freely engage in discussion, debate and discovery.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.