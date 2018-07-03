Ajman Chamber members exempt from outstanding fees

H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and President of the Executive Council, issued a resolution to exempt members of the Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry from outstanding membership fees beginning 1st July 2018.

Resolution No. 21 for 2018 stipulates the exemption of the Chamber’s members, who are licensed by the Ajman Department of Economic Development, from paying outstanding membership fees accumulated since 31st December 2017, provided that members renew their membership during the exemption period ending 31st December 2018.

The Resolution shall be published in the Official Gazette and circulated to all relevant authorities for implementation.