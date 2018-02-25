Ajman CP receives Police's Sustainability Report

H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, has received a copy of the Ajman Police Sustainability Report from Major General Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of the Ajman Police.

Major General Al Nuaimi informed Sheikh Ammar about the achievements of the emirate's force in environment, economic and community sustainability, according to the Global Reporting Initiative's, GRI, Gold Community.

The report was built upon the G4 Sustainability Reporting Guidelines, G4 Guidelines, The Gold Community members are GRI’s core supporters. They are at the heart of the community that is shaping the future of sustainability and reporting and empowering decision-making towards a more sustainable economy and the world. The GRI Gold Community includes diverse companies and organisations across businesses, consultancy, civil society, academia, labour, and public and inter-governmental agencies.