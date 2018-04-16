Ajman Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meeting

H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and President of the Executive Council, chaired the regular meeting of the Ajman Executive Council, which was held at the Ruler’s Court.

Dr. Saeed Saif Al Matroushi, Secretary-General of the Executive Council, highlighted the Council’s "Agenda Content Development Initiative," through which its General Secretariat aims to reinforce and unite the efforts of all local government departments to achieve the emirate’s planned goals in the fastest possible time by raising government efficiencies and attain overall progress, in keeping with Ajman Vision 2021.

The meeting started with the approval of the minutes of the previous meeting. Al Matroushi then presented the listed topics of the meeting’s current agenda, which include the emirate’s various affairs and its progress in achieving its vision to serve its citizens and residents.

The Executive Council also approved the organisational structure of the Central Human Resources Department and the strategic framework of its General Secretariat and the Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation.

It also discussed a policy to promote the safety of lives and protect properties from house fires, to achieve the vision of the wise leadership to make the UAE a leading country in the areas of security and safety.

Sheikh Ammar directed the Council to organise awareness campaigns for consultants, contractors, community members and property owners, to ensure their commitment to safety requirements and construction specifications.

The Council also assigned the Department of Municipality and Planning to monitor the technical and construction specifications for houses, to prevent and eliminate fires. It further reviewed a specialist social study, presented by the General Secretariat, on improving living conditions and healthcare, which included an analysis of the situation in Ajman and various comparisons.

After reviewing the study, Sheikh Ammar instructed the Council to provide health services at international standards and present a working plan that includes initiatives that aim to fulfil the needs of residents and their growing expectations.

The Council then approved several agreements that it signed with other authorities, including a deal between its General Secretariat and the World Bank to conduct various economic studies, as well as another understanding to research supporting businesses.