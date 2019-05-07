Ajman Free Zone extends reach to more countries in central Asia, East Europe

By Wam

The Ajman Free Zone, AFZ, has signed a partnership with Ipravo, a Kazakhstan-based business consultancy company to represent AFZ in some central Asia and East Europe countries.

The agreement will help the AFZ to promote its services in Russian-speaking nations and strengthen their presence there. Ipravo will be the official AFZ representative in Kazakhstan, Russia, Belorussia, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Kirgizstan and Azerbaijan.

Sales Director, Majid Al Mulla and Sales Executive, Leyla Sakhabiev of Ajman Free Zone, and Vitalli Jeryasov, CEO and owner of Ipravo, signed the agreement.

The newly-appointed company will also participate in international events and exhibitions on behalf of the AFZ.

Eastern Europe and Central Asian countries boast many talented individuals with vision, and through the partnership with Ipravo, AFZ is in a very strong position to secure their confidence and their subsequent investment in Ajman.