Ajman Free Zone reduces late licensing penalty by 40%

Ajman Free Zone (AFZ) announced today a 40 per cent reduction in late licensing penalty for all companies registered with the free zone.

Ajman Free Zone Chairman Sheikh Ahmed bin Humaid Al Nuaimi approved the decision and said the initiative is aimed at promoting investments in AFZ.

The decision also coincides with the centennial anniversary of the birth of late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and goes in harmony with the founding father’s legacy of giving and benevolence for Emiratis and all residents living in the UAE.

The gesture also fits within AFZ’s strategy to encourage and support all its clients and stimulate economic growth in the Emirate of Ajman in particular and the whole country in general.