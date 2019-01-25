Ajman Municipality inaugurates first green building

By Wam

Abdulrahman Mohammed Al Nuaimi, Director-General of the Municipality and Planning Department in Ajman, inaugurated the pouring of the green concrete of its central laboratory building, which is the first of its kind in the emirate and costs AED15 million.

The construction of the building is in line with the emirate’s green building system standards and is part of the department’s vision to create a sustainable environment and a modern structure for building the future of Ajman.

While inspecting the project, accompanied by Dr. Eng. Mohammed Ahmed bin Omair Al Muhairi, Executive Director of the Infrastructure Development Sector, and those responsible for organising the project, Al Nuaimi stressed that the department aims to establish an ideal and healthy building that is made from 90 percent green concrete, which will help preserve the environment and the health and safety of individuals.

He also pointed out that using the concrete will enhance the building’s sustainability by an average of 20 years, along with the use of environmentally-friendly materials, such as recycled materials. It will also help to decrease carbon dioxide emissions by 80 percent, preserve air quality and decrease pollution, he added while explaining that the people tasked with designing and constructing the building are working on employing energy-saving lighting and VRF air conditioning systems, which will save electricity by 40 percent compared to regular air conditioning systems, as well as a solar panel system and a water preservation system.

The building will include sunlight-reflecting glass, which will insulate it and help save electricity, as well as thermal bricks that will be examined in the laboratory before they are used, Al Nuaimi said in conclusion.