Ajman Police discusses cooperation with Huawei

By Wam

Major General Sheikh Sultan Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of the Ajman Police, discussed, with the delegation from Huawei, which operates in the fields of information and communication technology and programming, ways of reinforcing their cooperation in utilising advanced technologies developed by the company.

The meeting was attended by Col. Mohammed Shaiban Suwaidan, Director of the Office of the Commander-in-Chief of the Ajman Police, Lt. Khalil Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Head of Electronic Services and Communication, and Zeng Yong, CEO and Managing Director of Huawei.

Major General Al Nuaimi welcomed the delegation and praised its efforts to cooperate with the Ajman Police, which will enhance the emirate’s safety and security.

Zeng expressed his happiness at Al Nuaimi’s trust in the company and their positive cooperation while highlighting the company's readiness to cooperate in areas of security, protection and communication.

At the end of the meeting, Al Nuaimi presented to a souvenir shield and a copy of the book, titled, "Ajman Police: Between the Past and the Present," to the company’s delegation.