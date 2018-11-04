Ajman Police lighting project reduces crime rate by 64.3% in 2018

By WAM

A lighting initiative implemented by the Ajman Police has contributed to reducing the crime rate in the emirate by 64.3 percent in 2018 as compared with last year.

Major General Sheikh Sultan Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ajman Police, said the initiative seeks to raise the feeling of safety and security by lighting up dark areas in the emirate in partnership with property owners.

Lt. Colonel Ahmed Saeed Al Nuaimi, Director of Criminal Investigation Department, Ajman Police, said the initiative involved 290 buildings in Al Jerf Industrial Area, New Sanaya, Al Numaiya, Al Jerf and Rashidiya.