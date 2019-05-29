Ajman Ruler announces financial reward for students who memorise Quran

By Wam

While hosting a "Khatmah" for students of the "Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Centre for the Service of the Holy Quran," H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, announced a financial reward for students who memorise a part of the Holy Quran.

Hussein Al Hammadi, Director of the Centre, praised Sheikh Humaid for his services to the Holy Quran and for supporting the centre’s students while praying to Allah Almighty to grant him health. He also commending Sheikh Humaid for giving donations to serve the Quran.

Al Hammadi explained that Sheikh Humaid’s financial contribution will enable the centre’s students to continue memorising the Quran, as well as gain religious knowledge and benefit from opportunities provided by Ajman in the area of providing services related to the Quran.