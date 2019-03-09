Ajman Ruler attends Union Fortress 5

By Wam

H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has commended the colossal efforts made by the UAE Armed Forces and their fundamental role in establishing security and stability in the country and the region and in supporting Arab causes and sisterly nations in line with the strategic vision adopted by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

H.H. Sheikh Humaid made the remarks as he attended today the military parade 'Union Fortress 5', carried out by the Armed Forces in Al Zorah area in the emirate in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman.

Witnessed by a large crowd of Emiratis and residents alike, the parade featured live military displays by various units of the Armed Forces and Presidential Guard.

A number of senior officials and dignitaries attended the parade.