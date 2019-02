By Wam

H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, and H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, offered their condolences on the death Ali Saeed Al Mulai.

During their visit to the mourning majlis in Dubai, Their Highnesses expressed their deepest condolences, and prayed to Allah Almighty to bless the soul of the deceased with mercy and to grant his family patience and solace.