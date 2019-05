By Wam

H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman and H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, exchanged Ramadan greetings with Sheikhs and senior officials at Al Zaher Palace.

Greetings were received from a number of ministers, senior officials and dignitaries on the occasion.

They all wished him good health and more progress and prosperity to the UAE.