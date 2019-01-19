Ajman Ruler mourning death of his sister Sheikha Naila bint Rashid Al Nuaimi

By Wam

Sheikha Naila bint Rashid Al Nuaimi, the sister of H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, passed away on Friday evening, the Ajman Ruler's Court announced today.

In a statement, the Ruler's Court said that Sheikh Humaid and the Al Nuaimi family are mourning the death of Sheikha Naila, expressing their heartfelt grief and praying to Allah the Almighty to rest her soul in Paradise.

The funeral prayers are to be performed today (Saturday) at Al Rawdha Mosque in Ajman after the Dhuhor (noon) prayer.