Ajman Ruler offers condolences on death of Sultan Obaid Al Shamsi

By Wam

H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, and H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, today offered their condolences on the death of Sultan Obaid Al Shamsi.

While visiting the mourning majlis in Ajman, Sheikh Humaid and Sheikh Ammar expressed their heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased, and prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest his soul in Paradise and to grant patience and solace to his family.

A number of Sheikhs and senior officials also offered their condolences to the family of the deceased.