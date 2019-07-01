Ajman Ruler orders construction of new sewage network

By WAM

H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, ordered the construction of an integrated sanitation network for the Sheikh Zayed Housing Complex, valued at AED30 million.

The project will be monitored by H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Ajman Executive Council, and supervised by Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Municipality and Planning Department and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Ajman Sewerage.

The network will consist of sanitation pipes, pumping stations and pressure pipes, and will serve over 769 villas currently under construction in Al Montazah, Ajman, as well as other future development projects.

Ajman Sewerage, which will begin constructing the new sewage network as part of its long-term target of collecting sewage water from over 170,000 residences, has noted that the project will improve its services to Ajman residents, after finishing the construction of over 300 kilometres of sewage pipes, 27 pumping stations and a sewage treatment station that can treat over 140 million litres of sewage daily.

The project is expected to be completed at the same time as the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme’s project in Al Montazah, and will cover an estimated 95.60 hectares, with over 25 kilometres of sewage pipes.

The new sewage network was designed by Ajman Sewerage, and will be built in cooperation with the Ajman Municipality and Planning Department and the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme.