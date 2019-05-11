Ajman Ruler receives foreign diplomats on Ramadan

By Wam

H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, tonight received greetings on the occasion of Ramadan from Arab, Islamic and foreign consuls accredited to the country along with sheikhs, ministers, senior officials, statesmen, tribesmen, UAE citizens and members of Arab and Muslim communities.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, sheikhs and senior officials attended the meetings which took place at Al Zaher Palace here.

Sheikh Humaid exchanged talk with the diplomats on prospects of fostering bilateral relations between UAE and their respective countries across all fields.

They all prayed to Allah Almighty to bless the people of the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, with further prosperity and progress, wishing continuing good health for UAE President and Sheikh Humaid, and durable stability and security for Arab and Muslim nations.