Ajman Square will be a beautiful addition to emirate’s tourism sector

By Wam

Ajman plans to launch the "Ajman Square" project at the start of 2019, to create a beautiful image of the emirate, which is confidently developing into a city of tourism.

While inspecting the project’s progress, which includes many cafes and restaurants, Abdulrahman Mohammed Al Nuaimi, Director-General of the Ajman Municipality and Planning Department, said that the project highlights Ajman’s unique identity and aims to improve its living environment, by raising the emirate’s quality of life.

Al Nuaimi added that the square will enable visitors to practice sports on a walking track while pointing out that it also contains open-air seating areas, which will enable people to gather in one place.

Ismail Al Hosny, Director of the Project, said that the square is an outcome of the "Engineering Retreat of the Infrastructure Development Sector," which was held in 2016 and recommended the launch of various initiatives that will present a new vision of the emirate and key projects that will positively affect residents and visitors, as well as providing a healthy environment according to the best international standards.

He added that the infrastructure development sector recommended the implementation of the "Ajman Pulse Project," which includes a range of projects that highlight the beauty of the emirate and aim to provide ideal services for the entire community. The square is the first project that the department will launch, and will be followed by murals and sculpture projects, he said in conclusion.