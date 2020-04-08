Ajman University's Computer Lab named after Emirati teacher

By WAM

Ajman University, AU, has named one of its labs in the College of Engineering and Information Technology after the late 'Aisha Issa Omar Al Aidarous', the Emirati computer teacher who sorrowfully passed away of a heart attack while giving an online class.

AU Chancellor, Dr Karim Seghir, said the move, initiated by Ajman University in memorial and recognition of the devoted teacher, has been commended by H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member, Ruler of Ajman and Chairman of AU Board of Trustees.

"Aisha was dedicated to her noble mission and honorably breathed her last while performing her national duty."

As per media reports, Aisha died on Monday morning after her heart reportedly stopped functioning while she was conducting a remote class for her students of the Umm Kulthoom School for Secondary Education, Al Ain.

Aisha used to persuade her students to adapt to the new distance learning experience, underlining its positive impact on their education and future in view of the global education systems.

