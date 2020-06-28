Al Ain Hospital introduces video calling, hotline and other tailored services

By WAM

Al Ain Hospital, a healthcare facility that operates under Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, SEHA, has introduced technology-led services that allow patients to visually and vocally communicate with their first-degree family members, boosting their morale during their hospital stay.

This announcement is aligned with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi and Al Ain Hospital’s mission to provide holistic support, enabling them to improve their psychological wellbeing, which has a direct impact on their treatment journeys and physical condition.

Mohammed Salem Thaaloub Alderei, Chief Operating Officer, Al Ain Hospital, Al Ain Hospital, said, "With patient experience and comfort our top priority, we are committed to providing a unique model of care with a truly integrated approach that focuses on both medical and psychological wellbeing treatment methods. From the moment a patient walks through our doors, we are committed to providing a wholly holistic experience to ensure they are fully supported throughout their treatment journey."

Abdulla Gharib Al Darmaki, Patient Experience Director, Al Ain Hospital, said: "We have introduced a new unit that comprises of members from the Patient Affairs and clinical teams, who, from 8 am to 10 pm, are responsible for ensuring ICU patients have access to an easy and consistent method of remotely communicating with their family members. Not only does this provide patients with a large motivation boost, it also allows the patients’ medical teams to focus solely on the patients’ physical needs and wellbeing."

Patient family members who wish to avail this service and speak to their relatives are encouraged to call 03 702 2960 or 03 702 2962. Their identity will be first confirmed, in line with UAE laws and regulations before they are patched through to their relative.

Humaid Abdulla Al Shehi, Patient Relation Senior Officer, Al Ain Hospital, said, "The introduction of these communication services enable us to support our frontline staff as they focus on providing excellent care to our patients, while simultaneously elevating patients’ comfort levels and making sure that both their medical and non-medical needs are taken care of."

The new unit includes four patient affairs employees and three nurses and doctors. The hospital has also dedicated a room outside the inpatient department that hosts a large screen that allows one family member to video call their relative. The room has been prepared in line with safety and precautionary methods.

