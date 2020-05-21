Al Ain Zoo celebrates International Day for Biological Diversity

By WAM

Al Ain Zoo has highlighted its success in preserving wildlife and its role in presenting the UAE as a global leader in nature conservation and biological diversity, ahead of International Day for Biological Diversity, which falls on 22nd May each year.

The zoo includes a variety of wild animals - around 4000 - that originate from different environments around the world. Many of these animals are considered endangered within their natural habitats, and others come from fragile environments that are exposed to many factors that threaten their survival and the continuity of their species.

Due to an ongoing journey with unremitting efforts, the Al Ain Zoo was able to become an important centre for breeding programmes, thus preserving wildlife and protecting the biological diversity of multiple species of animals.

The zoo studied biological diversity in the field of nature conservation, which is important for the protection of nature, and for which it was established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Periodic studies by the zoo have revealed that many different species have settled within the zoo environment and made the zoo their home. This indicates that all of the elements of the fertile and attractive environment are available for these animals, which contributes to the increase of biological diversity and allows for the study of migratory birds, butterflies, and bats.

The zoo is studying the migratory birds present in the UAE environment. So far, the zoo has monitored 100 species of birds, of which 27 percent are resident bird species, 60 percent are migratory, and three percent are migratory and residents.

On a monthly base, the zoo observes the birds’ numbers, types, and the duration of their stays, and compares the results of its study with the results of other studies in the field of bird migration. The most important results that were monitored tell us that most types of birds are found from March to September, including white wagtail birds, tympanals, and technic bike, and many types that took the zoo as a breeding ground, like the Alexandrian catfish.

