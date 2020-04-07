Al Ain Zoo supports global ‘#StayHome’ campaign

By WAM

Al Ain Zoo announced its support of the global '#StayHome' campaign offering audiences a collection of awareness, recreation and educational programmes on its social media accounts to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus, COVID-19.

The programmes are comprised of online workshops on wildlife, including animals and plants, in addition to initiatives that encourage all family members, students in particular, to read and learn, the Zoo said in a statement.

The Zoo noted that it will provide educational content on its YouTube channel aligned with the beginning of the third term of the academic year, in addition to a variety of puzzles and cultural games as part of its mission in supporting education.

"We are trying to help our followers on social media to invest their time in a way that supports the current national approach and makes staying at home a motivation for learning, production, and useful enjoyment," said Omar Yousef Alblooshi, Director of Marketing and Corporate Communication at Al Ain Zoo.

‘#StayHome’ is the second in a series of campaigns launched by the Zoo via its social media accounts; it previously launched a campaign called ‘WE ARE COMMITTED’ to inform people about its efforts in implementing all precautionary measures to ensure public safety amid the global pandemic.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.