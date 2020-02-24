Al Bowardi meets Armenian, Belarusian ministers

By WAM

Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, today met separately Hakob Arshakyan, Minister of High-Tech Industry of Armenia, and Golovchenko Roman Aleksandrovich, Minister of State Authority for the Military Industry of Belarus.

The meetings took place in Al Bowardi’s office at the Unmanned Systems Exhibition and Conference, UMEX 2020, and the Simulation and Training Exhibition and Conference, SimTEX 2020, currently being held in Abu Dhabi.

During the meetings, Al Bowardi and the Armenian, Belarusian ministers discussed the friendship and cooperation between the UAE and Armenia and Belarus and ways of supporting and developing them to achieve their common interests.

They also exchanged views on regional and international developments, and discussed several issues of common concern.

