Al Falah infrastructure project 65% complete



ABU DHABI, 25th February, 2018 (WAM) – The Abu Dhabi General Services Company, Musanada, has announced that 65 per cent of the project for the internal roads and infrastructure development in the Al Falah area has been completed. Work is on schedule and the project is due to be handed over later this year, it said.

The project is being undertaken in accordance with the strategy of the Department of Urban Planning and Municipalities, DUPM, to plan integrated and sustainable urban communities and develop strategic infrastructure projects, aiming to realise the vision of the Abu Dhabi Government and to enhance the emirate's leading position in sustainable urban growth. .

"The AED42 million project aims to develop the road network surrounding the New Al Falah Villas area, in order to keep pace with the urban development and the expected growth in the traffic movement in the Al Falah area by rehabilitating part of the existing entrances and improving the infrastructure of that area," according to Saleh Al Mazrouei, Musanada’s Acting Roads and Infrastructure Executive Director.

"Through this project, we will develop the existing road stretching on the eastern side from a dual one-lane to a dual three-lane road with a median, and will change the two existing roundabouts into intersections with traffic lights to facilitate smooth flow of traffic in line with the future development of the area. We will improve the road on the western side from a dual one-lane to a dual two-lane road in both directions, in addition to five entry and exit points to link the New Al Falah area to the roads surrounding Al Falah city," he added.

Al Mazrouei added that the project work will also include rehabilitation of the entrances to the Al Falah area, together with the surrounding roads, through construction of new pavements and an asphalt overlay in accordance with the specifications of Abu Dhabi City Municipality as well as ensuring the traffic safety requirements according to highest international standards to ensure safety of road users. A low-energy street lighting network in line with the highest environment conservation international standards is also being installed.