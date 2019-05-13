Al Faya – Seeh Shuaib E75 Road Rehabilitation Project completed

By WAM

The Department of Transport and Abu Dhabi General Services Company, "Musanada", completed the entire 88-kilometre Al Faya – Seeh Shuaib E75 road rehabilitation project valued at AED46.9 million.

The rehabilitation work involved the repair of asphalt defects and side shoulders, the repair of some damaged bridge expansion joints, removal of guardrails at certain points and replacement with rope rails, removal of accumulated sand and renewal of road surface markings along with the project, besides improving guiding and traffic signs.

While executing the project, Musanada assured it would comply with the eco-sustainable requirements in respect of the facilities, services and vehicles by re-cycling scraped asphalt into new projects. These were used in construction and paving of roads to several farms throughout various areas and construction of temporary parking lots for some facilities.

According to the Department of Transport, the project will improve road use and ease traffic and transport of goods from and to Abu Dhabi city, as the Al Faya – Seeh Shuaib E75 road is one of the main roads used by trucks between Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.

Musanada overcame the challenges with the cooperation of the Abu Dhabi police and the Department of Transport to expedite the project while keeping the road free of any obstruction.