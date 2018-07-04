Al Hajiri launches e-ticketing, smart services for Dubai Frame

Dawood Abdulrahman Al Hajiri, Director-General of Dubai Municipality, on Wednesday launched the e-ticketing system for Dubai Frame through its new website and also the smartphone app, which provides visitors with an easy way to book their tickets in advance and ensure their preferred time of visit.

The new system offers a wide range of e-services, including detailed information about Dubai Frame to help visitors plan their visit with ease.

Dubai Frame, which is one of the most important tourism projects implemented by Dubai Municipality in the recent times, is characteristic of its distinctive height that allows visitors to have a 360-degree view of Dubai’s old and modern city. Dubai Frame has received more than 466,000 visitors since its opening at the beginning of this year.

The director-general confirmed that the launch of the website will facilitate the process of booking online without having to bear the burden of traffic congestions and fluctuations in weather conditions. It will also reduce the rush at the ticket counter at Dubai Frame, which will make the visitors' experience easier and more enjoyable.

Mohammed Mubarak Al Mutaiwei, Assistant Director-General of Dubai Municipality for Communications and Community Sector, said, "The launch of the new Dubai Frame portal is in line with Dubai Smart Initiative's plans to enable Dubai residents to access all the city's facilities using smart electronic systems, including the frame."

The technology includes photography, sharing of images immediately via e-mail and social media, as well as providing free Wi-Fi to visitors. It was also announced that another smart service, called the "Smart Guide" will be launched soon.

The launch of e-ticketing and smart services was announced during a special event at the Future Gallery in Dubai Frame where guests were given the opportunity to meet senior officials from Dubai Municipality to learn more about the contribution of this landmark to enrich the city's tourism landscape.

Khalid Al Suwaidi, Director of the Leisure Facilities Department at the Municipality, said that Dubai Frame is a prominent architectural landmark in the heart of Dubai that offers 150-metre panoramic views of the emirate’s heritage and modernity.

Located in Zabeel Park, this iconic architectural design celebrates the city's rich heritage and modern identity, allowing visitors to travel through time. The old museum has a window showcasing the city's heritage. After a panoramic elevator ride to the upper bridge, visitors can see the tremendous progress Dubai has made over the past years that transformed the emirate from a trade, fishing and pearl centre into a vibrant city with high-rise skyscrapers.

Dubai Frame is expected to receive more than two million visitors each year.