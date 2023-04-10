Al Jalila Foundation recognises Marriott International with a ‘Crystal of Hope’

By WAM

Al Jalila Foundation, a member of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives dedicated to transforming lives through medical innovation, has recognised Marriott International, the world-renowned hospitality chain, as a long-standing partner and major supporter of their mission. Since the collaboration began in 2015, Marriott International has raised AED11 million making it the largest contribution by any hospitality chain to date.

Aligned with the vision of Dubai Academic Health Corporation (DAHC) to work together to advance health for humanity, Al Jalila Foundation works with its partners to impact lives and shape the future of health. Philanthropic support is integral to achieving Al Jalila Foundation’s giving mission.

Every year, since 2015, Marriott International and its employees across the UAE have raised funds to give hope to sick children and their families through the ‘Road to Awareness’ fundraising campaign. The programme runs throughout the year bringing together hotel employees and customers to support important humanitarian causes.

In addition to championing children’s health, Marriott International is also a regular champion in the fight to end breast cancer, offering its support to Al Jalila Foundation #PINKtober campaign every October during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

‘Road to Awareness’ is an annual associate fundraising programme by Marriott International that has been making a valuable difference in the lives of children in the region since its inception in 2008. Every year, employees organise fundraising events to help raise funds to support the vital work local charities and organisations do to improve the lives of children. The annual cycle challenge has continued to be an anchor of the programme with cyclists from across Marriott International hotels riding for charity.

Dr. Amer Al Zarooni, CEO of the Al Jalila Foundation said, “The Road to Awareness programme is a shining example of how creative collaborations and initiatives can generate sustainable charitable revenues. As a philanthropic organisation, our ability to create a lasting impact is dependent on sustainable donations. Fortunately, Marriott International has been a steadfast supporter of our efforts, sharing our vision to improve the lives of those in need. Together, with their continued support, we are able to make a meaningful difference in the communities we serve. We are grateful for Marriott’s extraordinary efforts and philanthropic spirit, and look forward to continuing our work together to make a difference in the lives of patients and their families.”

"Marriott International is proud to have contributed to the Al Jalila Foundation's mission over the past decade," said Sandeep Walia, Chief Operating Officer, Middle East at Marriott International. “Our work with Al Jalila Foundation is a testament to Marriott’s commitment to serving the communities in which we operate. We recognise the critical role that Al Jalila Foundation plays in transforming lives, and we are honoured to support its work.”

Marriott International’s support of Al Jalila Foundation falls under the company's Sustainability and Social Impact Platform, Serve 360: “Doing Good in Every Direction”, which guides how the company makes a positive and sustainable impact wherever it does business.

Pam Wilby, Chair of the UAE Marriott Business Council, said, “Since 2015 the Marriott Business Council has been supporting Al Jalila Foundation programmes through a number of fundraising activities. Our Marriott associates work hard to raise funds throughout the year to support Al Jalila Foundation healthcare programmes through the ‘Road to Awareness’ associates programme to support patient treatment. We are very proud that more than 16,000 Marriott associates across our hotels working passionately to make a difference in the lives of women and children in the UAE.”

In 2021, the UAE Marriott Business Council sponsored the design and fit-out of Majlis Al Amal. The first of its kind community centre provides a safe, nurturing environment for women affected by cancer. It is a ‘home away from home’ to support patients and survivors’ well-being.

Pam Wilby, Chair of the UAE Marriott Business Council, added, “We have been on an immensely gratifying, philanthropic journey with Al Jalila Foundation for several years now, and we remain committed to our relationship and the lives it impacts.”

For more information about Al Jalila Foundation please visit: www.aljalilafoundation.ae

